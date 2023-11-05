Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma showered praises on her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, as he marked his 35th birthday by achieving a remarkable milestone: his 49th ODI century. The celebration unfolded in Kolkata during the match against South Africa, where Virat Kohli showcased his splendid form. Filled with joy and pride, Anushka took to social media to commend her husband's extraordinary career achievement.

Virat Kohli's incredible World Cup journey persisted with another outstanding performance on his 35th birthday at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. During the match against South Africa, he notched up his second century of the tournament, marking a total of 49 ODI centuries to his name. This extraordinary feat placed him on par with the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in terms of ODI centuries.