Hyderabad: On Saturday, the Indian cricket team assembled at their team hotel in Bengaluru for a joyous Diwali celebration. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma showcased their impeccable ethnic style adorned in vibrant traditional attire exuding elegance. A popular video circulating online captured Anushka, visibly sporting a baby bump, which led to speculation and joy among their fans regarding a potential second child for the couple.

Virat and Anushka brought glamour to the occasion as they took part in the diwali festivities on November 11. Anushka elegantly embraced a minimalist look, donning a striking purple kurta set with a dupatta. Virat exuded traditional charm in his stylish green ensemble. A viral video showed the couple entering the hotel where the event took place, and the cricketer graciously acknowledging the cheering fans. Anushka's subtly visible baby bump became a remarkable factor that caught everyone's attention.

During a recent outing, the couple was spotted strolling together, holding hands. Fans immediately took notice of the actress from the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi showing off her visibly pregnant belly. Although Anushka and Virat have not directly addressed the rumors regarding their second pregnancy, the video strongly suggests that they are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child.