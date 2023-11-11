Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, who tied the knot in 2017, are one of the most adored celebrity couples. They now share the joy of being parents to their two-year-old daughter, Vamika. While fans are always curious to know more about the couple's personal and professional lives, the couple recently revealed how their ideal Sunday drill at home would look like

Their reveal came in a candid conversation with a webloid.

During the interaction, Anushka and Virat asked each other some fascinating questions. One of the questions that Anushka asked him was, "What's your ideal Sunday at home?" In response, he expressed that their ideal Sunday at home involves simply relaxing and enjoying each other's company.

Anushka chimed in with a joking remark, saying, "As if we have a choice for a Sunday!" The cricketer then added, "Any off day for us is, we chill in the family room, we have a cup of coffee and play with our daughter." Anushka chuckled and said, "Then we do coloring. Then we do blocks." Virat mentioned that they cherish the moments spent with their daughter and, once she falls asleep, they indulge in watching something pleasant on the television.

In the midst of their conversation, Anushka asked Virat about his next travel destination. He playfully turned the tables around and asked, "The next travel destination on 'our' bucket list?" The Sultan actor then affirmed that she typically takes charge of deciding their travel destinations. However, Virat shared that he has been thinking of going on a wildlife safari in South Africa, to which Anushka revealed their shared desire to take their daughter there.