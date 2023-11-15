Hyderabad: Anushka Sharma radiated joy as her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century. Kohli surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar's 673-run milestone during the thrilling India vs New Zealand semi-final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Her exuberance was evident as she cheered and applauded, even blowing flying kisses to Virat, whose historic century received accolades from both Tendulkar and the electrified stadium crowd.

On Wednesday, Kohli eclipsed Tendulkar's record for the highest runs in an ODI World Cup with a single against New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, reaching 674 runs at Mumbai's Wankhede. This accomplishment solidified Kohli's status as one of the modern era's greatest players. Notably, he became the third Indian batter to amass over 600 runs in a single World Cup.

In earlier footage of the Ind vs NZ World Cup semi-final, Anushka visibly breathed a sigh of relief as Virat faced a challenging start. Surviving a close appeal just two balls into his innings during the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand, Kohli's safety was confirmed through ultra-edge, sparing India from a potential setback. Even without the need for ball-tracking, a wide smile graced Kohli's face, and Anushka, folding her hands in respite, shared the moment of relief as Kohli marked his start with a boundary.

Those acquainted with Virushka's journey would recall how Anushka Sharma was present 8 years ago at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during Virat Kohli's second World Cup semifinal, where he was dismissed for 1 against Australia. The aftermath subjected Anushka to months of unwarranted blame from the Indian public. She faced relentless trolling, limiting her public appearances while steadfastly supporting Kohli and the Indian cricket team. However, with the passage of time, the wounds healed, and Anushka gradually reclaimed a more positive space. Meanwhile, the actor-cricketer couple is expecting their second child together after welcoming daughter Vamika in 2021.

On the film front, Anushka is set to grace the screen in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, centered around the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film, an exclusive Netflix release, anticipates its final release date.