VIJAY VARMA SHARES GLIMPSES OF HIS MALDIVES VACAY FANS GIVE PICTURE CREDIT TO TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Varma has been making waves not just for his acting prowess but also for his relationship with actor Tamannaah Bhatia. The couple often finds themselves in the teasing glare of paparazzi during public events. Recently, Vijay shared glimpses from his getaway in the Maldives, prompting fans to speculate that he was accompanied by his bae, Tamannaah Bhatia to the island nation.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Vijay shared a series of photos from his vacation in the Maldives. One picture showed him on the shore, buttoning up a black and purple coloured shirt, while another captured him posing at the beach. Other pictures featured him sitting on a bench, in the midst of nature. Vijay also gave a glimpse into his breakfast, adorned with an assortment of fruits. The series concluded with a jubilant photo of him revelling in the water.

As soon as he shared the post, fans flocked to the comment section to compliment him for his looks. While other netizens couldn't resist speculating that the photographer behind his images was none other than Vijay's beloved, Tamannaah Bhatia. One fan commented, "Pic credit-tammo bhabhi (followed by a fire emoji)." Some questioned Tamannaah's absence in the photos, with one commenting, "Something is missing," another wrote, "Tammu is missing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Murder Mubarak and Suriya 43. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia has made her mark with a diverse range of films such as Lust Stories 2, Jailer, Bhola Shankar, and more. Her remarkable performance in the show Aakhri Sach also garnered praise from both the audience and critics.