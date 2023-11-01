Hyderabad: Celebrities from various fields graced their presence at the star-studded launch of the Jio World Plaza held in Mumbai. Among the Bollywood celebrities who attended the event are Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif among others.

Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia arrived together at the event, showcasing their lucid chemistry. Tamannaah looked stunning in an ivory gown with intricate details, while Vijay looked dapper in a black and white striped suit. The couple cheerily posed for the photographers, and at one point, Vijay pulled Tamannaah closer to him, displaying their love as the cameras clicked away.

Boney Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, among others who marked their presence at the event. There have been rumors about Shikhar being in a relationship with Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. Boney and Shikhar were seen having a warm and friendly interaction while they were on the red carpet.

In a viral video, Boney can be seen posing for the photographers and as he strikes poses, Shikhar walks by. In a heartwarming gesture, Boney pulls Shikhar closer to him, urging him to pose together. This affectionate act has undoubtedly won the admiration of onlookers and fans.

Deepika Padukone graced the event wearing a gray strapless dress teamed up with black boots. Her makeup was bold, and she accessorised minimally. She tied her hair in a messy low bun.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an all-black outfit. Her makeup was natural, and she left her hair loose. Katrina Kaif who made an appearance, wore a floral dress with a thigh-high slit. She flashed her adorable smile in front of the paparazzi.