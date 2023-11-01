Hyderabad: The launch ceremony of Jio World Plaza took place in Mumbai on the evening of October 31. A multitude of celebrities from the Bollywood film industry were present at the event, adding a touch of glamour. The pictures and videos from the occasion took over the internet in no time. Among the celebs who once again charmed everyone with their presence were Shehnaaz Gill and Ranveer Singh.

Actor Shehnaaz, best known for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss, looked absolutely stunning in a plunging gown that showcased her toned figure with a bold thigh-high slit. She also walked the runway at the event, proudly displaying her captivating beauty in the fiery red ensemble. However, it was Shehnaaz's brief interaction with Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor that caught everyone's attention at the event. One viral video captured the moment as Shehnaaz warmly greeted Sonam and Karisma, both of whom looked equally breathtaking in their golden and red outfits.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, bringing his exuberance at the launch of Jio World Plaza, made a grand appearance. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Ranveer's high-energy personality added an extra dose of excitement to the runway walk as he danced to the beats of Aankh Maarey from his film Simbaa. With his flair for unconventional fashion choices, the stylish star wore a black dhoti embellished with intricate details, paired with a crisp black double-breasted suit and tie.

Apart from Shehnaaz and Ranveer, other A-list celebrities like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh also graced the launch ceremony with their presence.