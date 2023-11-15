LOVEBIRDS TAMANNAAH BHATIA AND VIJAY VARMA TO TIE KNOT SOON

Hyderabad: Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood film industry. Although they initially kept a low profile, they have recently been seen displaying public affection. There is a new update regarding their relationship, as it is reported that they will soon be getting married.

As per a news portal, the two lovebirds are all geared up to tie the knot soon. The report further states that Tamannaah Bhatia is under pressure from her parents to marry soon, and she has not signed any movie after Bhola Shankar. During a meeting earlier this year, Vijay Varma discussed how the paparazzi situation became more intense after he started dating the Lust Stories 2 actor. He recalled the lack of control he felt when the paparazzi frequently appeared at his doorstep.

Vijay shared that when he was on his own, everything was going fairly well, however, the pap situation escalated as soon as he began seeing Tamannaah. "That's where the paps lost their minds. I couldn't control it," he said. Furthermore, he stated that there were instances when the paps came directly to his doorstep, 'something that never happened before'.

In a previous interview with a newswire, Vijay shared his thoughts on his fans' curiosity about his personal life. He stated that the sudden attention was still new to him, and he was in the process of adapting to it. He further elaborated on the topic, acknowledging that while he found it flattering and comforting, he wasn't initially accustomed to the attention.