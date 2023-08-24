TAMANNAAH BHATIA VIJAY VARMA SHELVE COUPLE GOALS AT AAKHRI SACH SCREENING NETIZENS HAIL JODI NO 1

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended the screening of the former's forthcoming crime investigative thriller series Aakhri Sach last night in Mumbai. The two were snapped by paparazzi stationed at the venue. The star of the series Tamannaah turned heads as she looked uber chic in a unique corset, white shirt and trendy blue flared trousers.

Tamannaah and Vijay came to the event together and posed for photos looking adorable. While Tamannaah stole the show in a quirky patterned corset, a plain white shirt paired with light blue flared pants, Vijay went for a more laid-back style in a purple hoodie and black denim jeans. Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Banerjee, Uorfi Javed, and other celebs also attended the star-studded event.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were photographed by photographers during the premiere of her upcoming series, Aakhri Sach. The paps later posted the video on Instagram, which invited loved-up comments from their fans and admirers. Reacting to the post, many social media users hailed the couple as Jodi No. 1.

Tamannaah shared photos in the same outfit she wore to the screening in her latest Instagram post. "Decided to match the sky!" she captioned the photo.

Akhri Sach will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 25. "One Night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer, and various theories!" read the official description. The series is inspired by true occurrences. The crime investigation thriller will unravel several mysteries and delve into each character's life.

Aakhri Sach, produced by Nirvikar Films, is directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Saurav Dey. Talking about Vijay and Tamannaah, the two met on the sets of Lust Stories. In the anthology, the pair starred in Sujoy Ghosh's Sex with Ex. The couple revealed their relationship status just before the release of Lust Stories.