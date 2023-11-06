Hyderabad: Bollywood is fully embracing the Diwali season, with a star-studded bash hosted by fashion designer Manish Malhotra marking the pinnacle of festivities. Last night, the celebs of the film industry came together to revel in the celebrations. Amidst the glamour, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen leaving the party hand in hand. Janhvi Kapoor also radiated joy as she entered into a car with her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

On Sunday night, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash in his Mumbai residence. Vijay Varma perfectly embodied the festive spirit in a sheer white kurta pajama, while Tamannaah Bhatia exuded elegance in a sequined pastel saree. The couple left hand in hand from Manish Malhotra's house, with Vijay's attentive gestures escorting Tamannaah to a waiting car. He not only held her hand but also made sure her outfit did not get entangled in the car door, showcasing his affectionate bond with her.

Janhvi Kapoor graced the event, looking splendid in a gold lehenga. She completed her ensemble with golden earrings and a matching clutch, radiating elegance. Even with her hair tied in a casual bun, Janhvi continued to stun at the party. Greeting the paparazzi with a wide smile, she entered a car where Shikhar Pahariya, her rumoured boyfriend, awaited her in a dashing blue kurta pajama. The exchange of smiles and words between them added warmth to the festive night.

Several other celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor among others graced the event in their impeccable ethnic ensembles. Adding an extra touch of glamour, superstar Salman Khan's presence elevated the festive event.