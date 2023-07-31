Hyderabad: Actor-couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making headlines with their recent outing in Mumbai. The duo was spotted on a date, and their candid moments were captured by paparazzi, creating a buzz on social media. As images and videos of the couple holding hands and sharing smiles emerged, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the comments sections with love and well-wishes. Some fans even went a step further, urging them to take their relationship to the next level and get married soon.

In the video collage shared by a popular paparazzo account on Instagram, Tamannaah and Vijay looked absolutely adorable as they walked together, engrossed in each other's company. The chemistry between the two was evident, and they appeared comfortable and happy in each other's presence. Their casual yet stylish outfits perfectly complemented their easy-going date, with Tamannaah sporting a white T-shirt, black denims, and elegant heels, while Vijay opted for a laid-back look with a sweatshirt, blue denims, and trendy sneakers. He also carried a bag, adding a touch of practicality to his ensemble.

The internet was quick to react, with fans expressing their enthusiasm for the couple. Comments like "They are so perfect together. Please get married soon," "They look madly in love," and "They make such a great pair" flooded the social media platforms.

Tamannaah and Vijay's love story started when the two came on board for the first time in Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, featured them in a short story that showcased their acting prowess and on-screen chemistry. After the project, rumors of their off-screen romance started surfacing, but the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship initially.

However, the rumors were confirmed when Vijay, in an interview openly acknowledged that he is happily and madly in love with Tamannaah. The lady too opened up about their relationship during an interview emphasizing that feelings for someone go beyond their profession and that she believes genuine connections are built on personal grounds rather than merely shared careers.

