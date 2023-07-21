Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Varma has been hitting the headlines for his excellent performance in Lust Stories 2 as well as for his love life with Tamannaah Bhatia. There had been rumours about their relationship flying around for a while before the couple put it to rest and publicly declared their love for one another. In the midst of all the discussion over Vijay's relationship, the actor spoke about the pressure from his family regarding his marriage plans.

Recently, in an interview, when asked if Vijay has to deal with family pressure about his marriage plans, the actor retorted that he has had enough experience dealing with this kind of pressure. Vijay said that he is a Marwari and boys in their community are considered marriageable at the age of 16. So, everything started very early for him and also ended very soon because he went past that age. He also started his career as an actor by that point, which helped him to keep discussions about marriage at bay.

The actor continued by saying that he had never thought about these queries and had only been concerned about furthering his career. However, his mother has never given up on getting him married. He said, "My mother still asks me. On every phone call, she still asks me but I am just able to dodge it because I am doing well in my life."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay is all set for the release of his forthcoming crime drama series Kaalkoot. Tamannaah, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Telugu movie Bhola Shankar, which will be released in August of this year.