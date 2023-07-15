VIJAY VARMA REVEALS WHY HE IS DOWNPLAYING HIS ROMANCE WITH TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Varma is unquestionably in the best phase of his life with back-to-back stellar performances in recent projects including Darlings, Dahaad, and Lust Stories 2. The actor's personal life has also been hitting the headlines ever since his relationship with actor Tamannaah Bhatia got confirmed. While Tamannaah recently opened up about her relationship with Vijay and referred to him as her 'happy place', Vijay does not talk much about his relationship and has been largely private about it.

In a recent interview, Vijay revealed that he is not the type of individual who would just talk about himself publicly. He shared that since he is a shy person and prefers to hide behind characters, he believes that the most fascinating aspect of him is on the screen rather than off-screen.

When asked about his reluctance to discuss his relationship, Vijay stated that he has never talked about his personal life throughout his entire film career so far. He said that he would like to continue it that way. The actor said he will only open up when it is the right time. But for now, Vijay said he is too shy to dwell too much into it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay will next be seen in the upcoming crime drama Kaalkoot where he portrays the role of a police officer. In the web series directed by Sumit Saxena, Vijay will be seen alongside Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who goes through an acid attack. Kaalkoot teaser has received positive response from the audience, and the show will start streaming on July 27.