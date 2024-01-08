Hyderabad: Buzz around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's engagement in February is rife. The pair, although never officially confirming any romantic involvement, is now making headlines due to rumors about their alleged engagement. While fans of the rumoured couple are excited, sources close to the actors on Monday termed engagement reports "false".

A media report initially claimed that the two were heading towards engagement. However, upon reaching out to their representatives, they denied the claims to a newswire. Sources clarified, "The report is untrue." There have been rumors about the actors dating, yet they haven't publicly acknowledged their relationship. Notably, they have shared the screen in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

In the midst of these engagement rumors, Rashmika posted a series of photos on her social media. Her fans swiftly reacted, seeking clarity on the truth behind the engagement speculations.

Rashmika took to her Instagram and shared pictures showcasing her appearance at the recent Animal Success event. Accompanying the photos was a lengthy caption where she expressed, “Look 1 of 2024 for Animal success meet. It was quite chaotic, but undeniably worth it. A massive thanks to my team for this. PS: THANK YOU for your love for ANIMAL. From conversations during filming revolving around 'we are making this film for our audience, hope they like it??' to the present 'we made it.!! we made this film for our audience and hell yeah!! they love it..!!' So Thank you.!! Our happiness today, whether in success meets or otherwise, is all because of you.. Thank you for making it all so rewarding!”