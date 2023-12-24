Hyderabad: In the recent blockbuster Animal headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra was initially set to portray the character of his wife, Gitanjali. However, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made the decision to replace her with Rashmika Mandanna. Vanga admitted fault for the change, expressing regret and seeking forgiveness from Parineeti.

Explaining his decision, Vanga acknowledged that while Parineeti Chopra was a talented actor, the film's needs always take precedence over personal preferences. Vanga, known for his earlier film Kabir Singh, had initially considered casting Parineeti in that movie too, but things did not fall in place and Kiara Advani was roped in to play Preeti.

When asked about Parineeti's exit from Animal, Sandeep said, "Galti mera he hai (It is my fault). I told her ho sake toh maaf karo mujhe (if possible, please forgive me)." Vanga admitted to signing Parineeti without an audition, relying solely on his instincts. Despite his admiration for her acting, he believed some roles didn't align well with certain individuals, leading to the decision to replace her. He expressed regret over the situation, emphasizing the film's importance in making such choices.

"Some characters don’t feel set in some people. I don’t believe in auditions, I go with instincts only. From day one I like her acting, I always wanted to cast her as Preeti also in Kabir Singh but even that could not happen. It’s long due, I always want to work with her, I told her and she knew that," said Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Parineeti's removal from Animal.

Parineeti Chopra, when approached about the change, took it in stride, remarking that such occurrences are a natural part of life, requiring individuals to make choices that suit them best. Explaining further Parineeti being replaced by Rashmika, the filmmaker said: "I said sorry, nothing is bigger than the film. So I am going ahead with someone else. She felt bad, but she understood why I am saying that.”