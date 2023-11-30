Hyderabad: Dating rumours about actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been circulating for quite some time now. The couple has not publicly confirmed their relationship, but they often drop subtle hints that their fans quickly latch on to. In the latest update, Vijay and Rashmika were spotted wearing similar hoodies, leaving their fans intrigued and guessing about the nature of their relationship.

On Thursday, Vijay Deverakonda was papped in Hyderabad, who was on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote in the ongoing Telangana Legislative Assembly elections. His attire consisted of a stylish, off-white hoodie adorned with mosaic patches. Interestingly, Rashmika was spotted wearing a similar hoodie at the Mumbai airport earlier today. She paired it with a black palazzo and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Earlier this year, both Vijay and Rashmika shared separate images of themselves in Turkey, seemingly taken during the shooting of Vijay's latest film Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Additionally, Rashmika shared an image of her downtime on social media, featuring a background with a cabinet similar to the one seen at Vijay Deverakonda's house. This led people to believe that the duo was secretly living together.

On the professional front, Rashmika's upcoming project is the Hindi film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and features Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in significant parts. On the other hand, Vijay will next appear in Parasuram's upcoming film Family Star. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyanshi Kaushik in prominent roles.