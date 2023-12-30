RASHMIKA MANDANNA COMPLETES 7 YEARS IN MOVIES SENDS OUT LOVE TO FANS

Hyderabad: Celebrating her seventh year in the film industry, Rashmika Mandanna expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the love, support, and opportunities she's received. Her heartfelt note thanked fans for unwavering support, patience, and witnessing her growth. Reflecting on life, the actor paused to acknowledge the surreal journey, embracing gratitude, peace, and happiness.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she penned a note: "7 years! It's been quite a journey! Your unwavering support, patience, and witnessing my growth mean the world. Here's to many more beautiful years together. Thank you! I love you!"

Reflecting on her journey, the 27-year-old actor recently shared a contemplative post about her dreams and life's evolution. "Sometimes, you just pause and reflect. How did it all happen? When? Why? And I'm so glad it did! Grateful. Anchored. At peace. Happy! This is everything I've dreamed of... I might have kept running towards an unknown destination, but being with the right people makes you realize that sometimes, you should just pause and acknowledge - this is it! This is what the young girl dreamed of," she shared alongside a picture.

Her debut in the industry was marked by the Kannada film Kirik Party (2016), directed by Rishab Shetty. In 2022, she made her Hindi cinema debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. Rashmika was also part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, where she portrayed Ranbir Kapoor's wife. Preceding Animal, she appeared in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra.