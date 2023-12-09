AMID BACKLASH RASHMIKA MANDANNA DEFENDS HER ROLE IN ANIMAL SHE IS LIKE MOST WOMEN

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, who played a pivotal role in Animal, took to sharing insights about her character Gitanjali in the film, which has been making waves at the box office. The film has garnered mixed reviews, and Rashmika, in a reflective note, shed light on her character and the complexities that come with it. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

In a social media note, Rashmika detailed her understanding of Gitanjali as the force within her family, holding it together amidst the challenges. Gitanjali, Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen girlfriend who becomes his wife and mother to his children, faces the complexities of a troubled relationship as Ranbir's character cheats on her. Rashmika acknowledged that, as an actor, she had questioned some of Gitanjali's actions, but the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, explained that these were integral parts of the characters' story.

Rashmika defended Gitanjali as a character who embodies purity, strength, and resilience. She described her as real, unfiltered, and raw, a symbol of peace, trust, and calm in a world filled with violence and pain. Gitanjali, according to Rashmika, is akin to the many women who stand strong and protect their families in the face of adversities. She expressed her admiration for Gitanjali's character and concluded her post with gratitude to fans for their unconditional love and support.