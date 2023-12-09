Amid backlash, Rashmika Mandanna defends her role in Animal: 'She is like most women'
Published: 2 hours ago
Amid backlash, Rashmika Mandanna defends her role in Animal: 'She is like most women'
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, who played a pivotal role in Animal, took to sharing insights about her character Gitanjali in the film, which has been making waves at the box office. The film has garnered mixed reviews, and Rashmika, in a reflective note, shed light on her character and the complexities that come with it. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.
In a social media note, Rashmika detailed her understanding of Gitanjali as the force within her family, holding it together amidst the challenges. Gitanjali, Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen girlfriend who becomes his wife and mother to his children, faces the complexities of a troubled relationship as Ranbir's character cheats on her. Rashmika acknowledged that, as an actor, she had questioned some of Gitanjali's actions, but the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, explained that these were integral parts of the characters' story.
Rashmika defended Gitanjali as a character who embodies purity, strength, and resilience. She described her as real, unfiltered, and raw, a symbol of peace, trust, and calm in a world filled with violence and pain. Gitanjali, according to Rashmika, is akin to the many women who stand strong and protect their families in the face of adversities. She expressed her admiration for Gitanjali's character and concluded her post with gratitude to fans for their unconditional love and support.
Animal has faced its share of controversies, particularly surrounding its portrayal of violence and misogyny. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan recently criticized the film, stating that its justification of violence and misogyny is "shameful." Ranjan emphasized the impact of cinema on society, particularly on the youth, and expressed concern about films like Animal influencing the audience negatively. The film delves into a narrative focused on gang wars and a tumultuous father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's characters, adding layers of intensity and drama.
ALSO READ:
- Alia Bhatt joins 'Crushmika club' after watching Animal; see how Rashmika Mandanna reacts
- Rashmika Mandanna details first day on The Girlfriend set; 'How's the josh?' asks director as shoot begins in Hyderabad - VIDEO
- Rishab Shetty yet again denies taking a dig at Rashmika Mandanna: 'Finally someone understood...'