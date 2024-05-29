ETV Bharat / state

Six-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped by Neighbour in Rajasthan; Hospitalised

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 29, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

Police said that the girl was lured by the accused from her neighbourhood who raped her inside his house and fled from the spot after the condition of the girl deteriorated. The victim has been admitted to a hospital in Ajmer while police are looking for the culprit.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat File)

Didwana: In a horrific incident of brutality against children, a six-year-old girl was raped by a youth from her neighbourhood after luring her with ice-cream and chocolate in Didwana-Kuchaman district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said. The accused is absconding after the sexual assault.

The incident has come to light in the Makrana area of the district. Makrana CO Bhawani Singh said that on Tuesday evening, the neighbouring youth took the girl to his house on the pretext of giving her ice cream and chocolate, where he raped her. When the condition of the girl deteriorated after the rape, the accused fled from the spot while the girl somehow reached her home and told the family about the incident, police said.

According to police, when the condition of the girl became critical, the family took her to the Government Sub-District Hospital, where after first aid, the girl was referred to Ajmer for specialized treatment. CO Bhawani Singh Shekhawat and Makrana Police Station Officer Rajesh Kumar reached the hospital with the police force and inquired about the incident. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

After receiving information about the incident, Makrana Sub-Divisional Officer Sunil Kumar, Tehsildar Raghavendra and Additional Superintendent of Police also reached the hospital to inquire about the condition of the victim. Meanwhile, Makrana CO Bhavani Singh said that so far no report has been lodged by the family in the case. “Despite this, the police have started the investigation. Further, a case will be registered on the basis of the report,” the Makrana CO said.

