ALIA BHATT JOINS CRUSHMIKA CLUB AFTER WATCHING ANIMAL SEE HOW RASHMIKA MANDANNA REACTS

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt recently expressed immense admiration for her husband Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal. After attending Animal's special screening in Mumbai on November 30, Alia on Saturday took to social media to shower praise on the film and its team, notably highlighting director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for crafting an experience filled with striking and unforgettable imagery and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna for her honest performance.

In her heartfelt tribute, Alia extended appreciation to Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays Ranbir's on-screen wife, commending her for a "beautiful and honest" performance. Alia's admiration for Rashmika was evident as she declared joining the "#Crushmika club." Rashmika, touched by Alia's sentiments, reciprocated the love by sharing Alia's post on her Instagram Stories and expressing her affection in return.

Alia took to social media to not only celebrate Animal's initial success but also highlight the exceptional talent and dedication of those involved in creating this cinematic experience which has taken the box office by storm. Additionally, Alia praised the stellar performances of co-stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and the entire cast, acknowledging their phenomenal contributions that brought the movie's world to life.

Earlier in the day, Alia dedicated a heartwarming post to Ranbir and wrote, "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft.. & for the person you are to your family." She further acknowledged Ranbir's "huge strides as an artist" while he also made time for their daughter Raha and helped her "take first steps today." She concluded her heartfelt post for Ranbir by underlining his ability to make everything look so easy and congratulated her "not-so-little animal."

The response from the audience has been overwhelming, with Animal garnering an impressive Rs 63.8 crore on its opening in India, surpassing the competition, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, by a substantial margin. Both films hit the screens on December 1, with Animal clearly resonating well with viewers and marking a promising start at the box office.