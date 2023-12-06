Hyderabad: Fresh from the success of Animal, Rashmika Mandanna commenced shooting for her upcoming Telugu film The Girlfriend in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rashmika graciously shared the unfolding of her first day on set, giving her fans a peek behind the scenes. Amidst this buzz, Geetha Arts, the production banner behind The Girlfriend, delighted fans by sharing a glimpse of the film's inaugural shoot daywith Rahul Ravindran at the helm.

Rashmika Mandanna details first day on The Girlfriend set

In a heartfelt gesture, Rashmika expressed her joy, posting an image of a beautiful bouquet, captioned with a message for her admirers, "Gifts like these...My loves... just a little update for you all... the first day of 'The Girlfriend' was incredibly fulfilling and engaging. Sending positive vibes to all! Goodnight..."

The excitement further surged as Geetha Arts released an interesting video, capturing the the hustle and bustle of a film set. The footage showcased the arrival of Geetha Arts' head honcho, veteran producer Allu Arvind, onto the set, warmly embracing both Rahul and Rashmika. Rahul's infectious enthusiasm echoed across the set as he rallied the team with Vicky Kaushal's iconic line, 'How's the josh?'

The Girlfriend promises a compelling narrative focusing on the complexities of possessiveness within relationships, emphasizing a female-centric perspective. The first look unveiled in October tantalized audiences with glimpses into the movie's intriguing storyline.

The teaser revealed a stirring voiceover, accompanied by visuals of Rashmika Mandanna submerged in water, evoking a sense of turmoil and suffocation. Delivered in Telugu, the voiceover passionately delves into possessive love, portraying a protagonist consumed by an all-encompassing desire to be with their beloved every moment, foregoing connections with friends, family, or anyone else. This initial peek sets the tone for the film, hinting at an exploration of the darker, more obsessive aspect of love and relationships.