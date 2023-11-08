Hyderabad: Salman Khan fans, get ready for a cinematic extravaganza as the superstar gears up to make a roaring entry in the much-anticipated film, Tiger 3. The third installment in the YRF Spy Universe promises not just action, but a mind-blowing 10-minute entry sequence that is set to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Director Maneesh Sharma expressed his excitement about crafting Salman Khan's entry in Tiger 3. Salman has a history of delivering memorable intro sequences, and the team behind Tiger 3 was determined to raise the bar. Sharma shared, "Salman Khan has given us countless memorable intro sequences, It’s one of those iconic moments that Salman fans and Hindi film lovers wait for."

In the Tiger franchise, where each entry is a spectacle in itself, the challenge was to make it unique yet true to Salman Khan's style. A team of talented and enthusiastic individuals, including action experts, stunt performers, grips, and special effects artists, collaborated to create a 10-minute block that promises to do justice to Tiger's grand entrance. Sharma emphasized, "This intro sequence is a highlight of the film and includes an exciting action sequence that reminds Bhai’s fans exactly how cool Tiger is."

The anticipation around Tiger 3's release is palpable as audiences eagerly await the moment when Salman Khan graces the screen as Tiger once again. The director reminisced about past experiences, saying, "I remember how much audiences roared and whistled when Salman Khan enters on screen, and I can’t wait to celebrate along with them when Tiger 3 hits cinemas this Sunday!"

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, following the success of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Patha. As the film gears up for release on Sunday, November 12, fans can expect not just a movie but an immersive experience that blends Salman Khan's charisma with high-octane action, promising to be a treat for his fans.