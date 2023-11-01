Hyderabad: Salman Khan's much-anticipated film, Tiger 3, is set to offer an exceptional experience for his eager fan base. To cater to the overwhelming demand, the makers will introduce early morning showings, commencing at 7 am. This announcement was made by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the production banner behind the project. The makers also shared that advance booking for the movie will open on November 5, 2023.

YRF took to social media to break the news, inviting fans to secure their tickets for the first-day first show of Tiger 3 beginning at 7 am in India. The film, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 12, 2023, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali. Tiger 3 will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and it will be presented in various premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, DBOX, ICE, PXL, and 4D Emotion.

As the calendar turned a new page, YRF unveiled a poster with the caption "Tiger 3 month is here," further building anticipation for the film's release on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Fans eagerly welcomed the news of early morning shows, with many expressing optimism that Tiger 3 would establish box office records. Some fans also suggested adding more early showtimes, as they believed that collections might taper off later in the day.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is expected to make a grand entrance, particularly with its release on the auspicious Diwali holiday. Interestingly, a recent report from The Wrap indicates that Salman Khan's film would secure more IMAX screenings compared to The Marvels, which is slated for release on November 10.

In a deviation from the conventional release patterns of films, Tiger 3 will grace the silver screen on Sunday, November 12, a departure from the usual Friday or Wednesday releases seen in some YRF Spy Universe films like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.