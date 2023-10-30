Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to open big overseas, takes excellent start thirteen days prior to release
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming movie, Tiger 3, is already making waves with immense buzz around advance bookings. With a remarkable performance on the first day of pre-sales, Tiger 3 is all set to take the box office by storm even before its release. The film has reportedly generated nearly USD 150,000 in pre-sales, an impressive figure in recent times. This achievement puts Tiger 3's pre-sales just behind two other Shah Rukh Khan movies, Jawan and Pathaan, which have set new overseas box office records this year.
The United Kingdom and the UAE have shown strong support for Salman Khan's movie, with the United States leading in terms of raw sales numbers, accumulating nearly USD 50,000 in first-day sales. In the United Kingdom, the film has sold nearly 3,000 tickets, generating GBP 25,000 in revenue, maintaining a sales pace that is around two-thirds of Jawan's sales since the start of pre-sales. Similarly, in the UAE, first-day pre-sales have reached USD 22,000, with 1,600 tickets sold, accounting for around 70% of Jawan's sales and 60% of Pathaan's.
Although Tiger 3 is set to release on a Sunday, making it ineligible for weekend records, it still has the potential to achieve a top opening day position. While it might be challenging to surpass the records set by Pathaan and Jawan, with over USD 4.50 million on their first day, it could aim for a strong opening day performance. The next best opening day for a Bollywood film is USD 3.50 million for Dhoom 3, and the highest for a Salman Khan-starrer is Sultan, grossing USD 3.04 million on Eid day. Given the strong start in pre-sales, Tiger 3 has a chance to compete with these impressive numbers.