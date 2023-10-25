Hyderabad: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have shared an enduring friendship for many years, frequently going out of their way to help one another. Now, their friendship is reaching new heights and the world is taking notice. In January, when SRK made his long-awaited return to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus with Pathaan, Salman unveiled the teaser for his own film, Kisi Ka Bhai KisiKi Jaan, exclusively alongside Pathaan.

According to reports, while the teaser of Dunki will be released on the internet much before Tiger 3 hits theaters, fans will have the opportunity to witness it on the big screen with Salman Khan's latest venture. This decision to attach the Dunki teaser to Tiger 3 was driven by the fact that Dunki holds immense significance in Indian cinema and presents a prime opportunity to reach a wide audience.

Shah Rukh Khan played a crucial role in making this strategic move happen, reaching out to his friends Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan to secure their support. The inclusion of the Dunki teaser during Tiger 3 screenings sets the perfect stage for an exciting cinematic experience this Christmas, as suggested by the report.

With Dunki being attached to Tiger 3, fans of SRK are in for a double delight. First, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in Tiger 3, just as Salman did in Pathaan. And secondly, the teaser itself. Anticipation is high for Dunki, which is predicted to become Shah Rukh Khan's third consecutive blockbuster in 2023.