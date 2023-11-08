As Tiger 3 approaches release, Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif starrer crosses Rs 8 crore in advance booking on third day
Published: 1 hours ago
As Tiger 3 approaches release, Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif starrer crosses Rs 8 crore in advance booking on third day
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: The advance booking windows for Tiger 3 show an excellent uptrend. The spy thriller starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has already sold tickets worth Rs. 8 crore for its first day of advance booking. The Hindi sector accounted for the most of sales, with IMAX and 4DX theatres contributing additional income.
The movie, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is scheduled for release on November 12 and is believed to have the most action scenes of any YRF Spy Universe picture. A few days prior to its theatrical release, the producers opened advance bookings, and based on the numbers, it appears that the Maneesh Sharma-directorial is expected to do very well at the box office, having already raised an estimated Rs 8.01 crores in just three days.
-
#Xclusiv… #Tiger3 advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: [Sunday] Day 1 biz… Update: Wednesday, 9.30 am.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2023
⭐️ #PVRInox: 84,636
⭐️ #Cinepolis: 17,838
⭐️ Total: 1,02,474 tickets sold.#BMS tickets sold: 2,79,600 [till Wednesday, 12 am]. pic.twitter.com/o8BNhcRsSs
Due to the overwhelming demand for the YRF Spy Universe movie, Tiger 3 is scheduled to play in theatres 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This would make Ahmedabad and the Middle East the first regions to screen the film all round the clock. On the important New Year's Day, which falls after the Laxmi Puja, the CineStar Miniplex in Ahmedabad has opted to start screening the actioner at 2 am. However, as there is no Diwali effect in theatres in the Middle East, such as Vox Cinemas in Mirdif, Dubai, it will screen the movie at 12:05 am, while Nakheel Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will screen Tiger 3 at 2 am.