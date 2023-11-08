Hyderabad: The advance booking windows for Tiger 3 show an excellent uptrend. The spy thriller starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has already sold tickets worth Rs. 8 crore for its first day of advance booking. The Hindi sector accounted for the most of sales, with IMAX and 4DX theatres contributing additional income.

