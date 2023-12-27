STRENGTH TO STRENGTH ATHIYA SHETTY REACTS AS HUSBAND KL RAHUL SCORES A PROLIFIC HUNDRED AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA

Hyderabad: Cricketer KL Rahul displayed his batting skills for the Indian team on the second day of the opening Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rahul scored 101 in just 131 balls against the formidable South African pace attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee on a tough track.

Amidst the praise showered by former cricketers on social media, KL Rahul's wife, actor Athiya Shetty, shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. Athiya dropped a monochrome picture of her husband KL Rahul and wrote, "strength to strength," followed by red heart emoji.

The wicket-keeper batter notched up his eighth Test century, with this being his seventh away from home. KL Rahul's exceptional innings was laced with four sixes and 14 boundaries. It was KL Rahul, who took India near the 250-run mark. Rahul was the cynosure of eyes at the ground and played around the park.

Athiya Shetty's Instagram Story

The Karnataka batter teamed up with all-rounder Shardul Thakur for a solid 43-run alliance and with pacer Mohammed Siraj for a valuable 47-run partnership. Eventually, KL Rahul was the last batter to be dismissed, making a significant contribution to India's first-innings total of 245.

The 31-year-old batter's back-to-back centuries against the Proteas at this venue mark a significant milestone in his career. In the preceding match during the 2021-22 tour, he scored an amazing 123 runs off 260 balls here, leading India to a victory by 113 runs.