THE BEST TEAM ATHIYA SHETTY KATRINA KAIF HAIL TEAM INDIA DESPITE LOSS IN WORLD CUP FINAL 2023

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Athiya Shetty lauded the Indian cricket team which locked horns with the Australian team at the World Cup final match on Sunday. After an explosive start, team India lost early wickets in the final with the crowd inside the stadium going silent at the dismissal of Virat Kohli. Athiya's husband, K.L. Rahul scored 66 runs in the final.

While the runs fell short for team India, it also couldn’t manage to send the Aussie batsmen to the pavilion with their bowling attack. India lost the World Cup to Aussies, which naturally broke the heart of cricket fans as the Indian squad was undefeated in the first 10 ten games of the tournament. However, the Mubarakan actor, took note of the efforts and performance of the team.

The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the Indian squad with the caption: "This team... the best team" (with a red heart emoticon). The Indian cricket team's performance in the World Cup final match against Australia was praised by Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif as well. Despite facing defeat, the team showed valour and Katrina praised them calling them "KINGS." Many other celebrities shared heartfelt messages for the Men In Blue.

Talking about the match, India fell short of runs, and their bowling attack was also unable to dismiss the Australian batsmen. This loss to Australia in the World Cup shattered the hearts of cricket fans, especially after India remained undefeated in the first ten games of the tournament. India lost the toss and was asked to bat first, posting a score of 240, hoping that the pitch would deteriorate in the second innings. However, the Indian team, known for their impressive performances throughout the tournament, succumbed to the pressure and lost momentum in the final. Australia claimed victory by six wickets.

In the match, Australia chose to bowl first and restricted India to 240 runs in 50 overs. On a challenging batting surface, captain Rohit Sharma (47 off 31 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 off 63 balls, including four boundaries), and KL Rahul (66 off 107 balls, including one boundary) played crucial innings.