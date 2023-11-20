Hyderabad: Following India's loss in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and several others shared a heartwarming post praising the Indian cricket team. The Indian cricket team received praise from B-town celebs following a mouth watering finale between India and Australia on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Many celebs were also seen cheering for the Indian team from the stands.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his admiration for the team in his post, acknowledging their efforts in the match against Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. After Australia won the match, the shahenshah took to his official X account and praised the men in blue for their performance. He wrote, “Team India… last night’s result is not, in anyway, a reflection of your talent, capability and standing… proud of you… better things will happen… keep at it.”

In another tweet, he wrote: "your talent , capability and standing is beyond all that .. it is supreme .. the results of the 10 you played exhibited that .. you are a feared team .. just see how many ex Champions and Winners you devastated in this WC .. you are the BEST .. and shall remain so .. #TeamIndia #RohitSharma"

The Indian cricket team received praise from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for their performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Shah Rukh expressed that the team's performance throughout the tournament was honorable, displaying great spirit and tenacity. Taking to X he wrote, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It's a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today....but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket...u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation."

Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and others shared a heartfelt message for Men In Blue after their defeat against Australia in World Cup 2023. The Bollywood fraternity stood tall as India showed true sportsmanship and gave their all.

King Khan could be seen cheering and applauding for Team India during the match. He was dressed in a white T-shirt and blue denim pants, topped off with a pair of black sunglasses. Similarly, actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to respond to the team's valiant performance. Sharing a pictuire of the team, she wrote: "Our hearts are forever WON. Well played team India. We hold our heads up high (with a red heart emoticon)".

On Monday morning, actor Sidharth Malhotra reacted to India's loss against Australia in the World Cup 2023 final, which took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on November 19. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a picture on his stories, which he captioned, "Win or loose, it's always "India India" for us! keep going stronger and congratulations on an outstanding tournament. #CWC2023Final."

