Hyderabad: The World Cup 2023 final took place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where numerous celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others were present to show their support for Team India. Now, a viral video on social media shows Deepika and Ranveer warmly greeting SRK and Gauri's children AbRam and Suhana Khan.

Shared by a fan page of Deepika Padukone on X (previously known as Twitter), the viral video shows Deepika and Ranveer engaging in a conversation with Shanaya Kapoor first. The couple then greeted Suhana and AbRam as they approached them. Ranveer kissed AbRam's forehead and then hugged Suhana. Meanwhile, Deepika happily chatted with AbRam while kissing him on his cheek before engaging with Suhana. Additionally, the video captures Ranveer's hug with Shah Rukh Khan.

For the match, Deepika sported a Team India jersey paired with blue ripped jeans, while Ranveer was seen in an orange jersey teamed up with grey trousers. Suhana Khan wore a fitted navy blue crop top with baggy jeans, whereas Shah Rukh could be seen donning a white tee layered with a navy blue jacket and paired them with grey pants.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer-Deepika, other celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Asha Bhosle also attended the World Cup 2023 final match. Despite India's loss to Australia by six wickets, several celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal, commended Team India for their exceptional performance throughout the tournament.