KL RAHUL BECOMES HIGHEST RUN GETTER AS AN AWAY BATTER IN THE TEST MATCHES PLAYED AT CENTURION

Centurion (South Africa): Wicket-keeper-batter KL Rahul played a crucial knock for the Indian team on a surface where the other batters were struggling and played a brilliant innings of 101 runs on Wednesday at the Supersport Park here in the first Test against South Africa. He also became the highest run-getter in the red-ball cricket as an away batter in the games played in Centurion.

India was reeling at 107 for 5 at one stage but the 31-year-old staged a recovery after that. He smashed 101 runs showing temprament. Also, he stitched partnerships with the lower order to take the side towards a competitive total. En-route to his blistering hundred KL Rahul smashed a few records.

He scored most runs on the venue while surpassing star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli. The latter had scored 249 runs but Rahul overtook him and has now 261 runs to his name on this venue with an average of 52.20.