SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU FEELS LIKE A KID AGAIN AFTER WATCHING THE BEST TEJA SAJJA STARRER HANUMAN

Hyderabad: The recently released film HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, has become a topic of conversation since it hit theatres on January 12. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the movie centres around a young boy from a local village, who acquires the powers of Lord Hanuman. Many renowned filmmakers, such as Ravi Teja, Shiva Rajkumar, Rishab Shetty and more, took to social media to laud the film. On Thursday, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted at a theatre in Hyderabad, where she enjoyed the Teja Sajja starrer. Samantha sported a peplum top paired with ripped denims, complemented by a mask and red-tinted shades.

After watching the movie, Samantha shared her thoughts on Instagram, praising all aspects of the film. She wrote, "The best kind of movies are those that make us feel like a kid again. The exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour and magic all tied together with some amazing music, visuals and performances. This is the wizardry that Hanuman has unleashed on the big screen. Thank you for this, @prasanthvarmaofficial… Can’t wait to see the next chapters of your universe unfold. Teja Sajja… boy did you surprise me… your comic timing, your innocence and amazing all round performance as Hanumanthu was the heart of the film. The music and the vfx tied this amazing package so beautifully that it left me wanting more. Congratulations to the stellar cast. (sic)"