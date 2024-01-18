UNION MINISTER G KISHAN REDDY FELICITATES HANUMAN ACTOR TEJA SAJJA

New Delhi: Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy felicitated the superhero film HanuMan actor Teja Sajja at his residence in New Delhi. The Union Minister took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures with the actor.

Sharing the pictures on X (formerly called Twitter), Reddy wrote, "Glad to have met the young talented actor of the Hanuman movie, Shri @tejasajja123 Garu in New Delhi." The Union Minister also revealed that the makers of HanuMan are donating Rs 5 from each ticket sold for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"The movie, besides being a super hit, has also joined the celebrations of Pran Prathista of Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, by donating Rs 5 from each ticket for the Bhavya Ram temple in Ayodhya," he added. The film has minted Rs 100 crores worldwide till now.

Taking to Instagram, Sajja recently dropped a post and shared the film's massive collection. He captioned the post, "My "Jersey" moment. Coincidentally my pose in this is also exactly the same." Thanking the Union Minister, Sajja wrote on X, "Respected sir I truly feel blessed Thanks a lot for your appreciation sir. Shri @kishanreddybjp garu #HanuMan."

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the superhero film stars Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. The film was released on January 12 and received a good response from the fans.