Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Telugu action flick Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and the Teja Sajja film HanuMan, both released on January 12, leading to a massive box office clash. Now, five days after its release, the Telugu superhero movie has been doing well despite the conflict, while Guntura Kaaram has been witnessing a dip in numbers.

Even on weekdays, HanuMan, which features Teja Sajja in the titular role, remains popular. The film directed by Prasanth Varma made Rs 12.75 crore in India on Tuesday, according to preliminary estimates released by Industry tracker Sacnilk. It had previously passed the Monday test with a whopping Rs 15.2 crore at the domestic box office.

HanuMan's five-day total collections stand at Rs 68.75 crore. According to the makers, HanuMan has already made Rs 100 crore at the global box office as of Tuesday. The box office information was posted by production company Primeshow Entertainment on its official X page.

Even before it opened in theatres, the Hindi version of the film had gained substantial popularity. Apart from Teja Sajja, Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer play key parts in the film.

Meanwhile, the box office performance of Mahesh Babu's most recent film, Guntur Kaaram, which was also released on January 12, has declined even more. Mahesh Babu's film made Rs 13.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.05 crore on Sunday after debuting with Rs 41.3 crore. The actioner made Rs 14.1 crore on Monday and Rs 11.50 crore on Tuesday, taking the total domestic collections to Rs 94.50 crore.