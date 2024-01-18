Hyderabad: On January 12, Teja Sajja's HanuMan and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram faced off in cinemas all over the world. HanuMan, the Telugu movie, isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram managed to rake in over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office within six days of its release.

The Prasanth Varma directorial HanuMan stars Teja Sajja and Vinay Rai. In India, the superhero film is currently inching closer to the Rs 100-crore milestone and should be able to breach it in the coming weekend. On January 17, it witnessed a minor decline in the movie. Still, it displayed double-digit numbers.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that on Wednesday, HanuMan, made almost Rs 11.5 crore nett in India across all languages. At the domestic box office, this brings the five-day total revenue to Rs 80.46 crore net. The movie is available in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

Despite competing with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram at the box office, the movie has been performing well. In the science fiction movie, Teja Sajja plays a young man who battles for his people after receiving superpowers from Lord Hanuman. The movie also includes Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer in addition to Teja Sajja.

Talking about Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu's Telugu movie crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone in India despite a decline in attendance on Wednesday. The big-budget action movie made almost Rs 7 crore nett on its sixth day in India, according to a report on Sacnilk.