Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are holidaying in the US is known. Ranbir is not on social media and Alia is yet to document her US vacation on Instagram, nonetheless, pictures and videos of the couple from their holiday are already doing rounds on the internet. On Tuesday, RK's cousin and actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with the duo as they hung out together in New York.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma dropped a set of three pictures. The actor posted her picture with Alia and Ranbir as she seemingly chose the best to go first. In the endearing image, Ranbir is seen kissing his elder cousin a kiss on the head while Alia is seen hugging her as the three pose for a perfect picture.

Sharing the post, Karisma wrote, "New York Night Out ❤️ #family." In the picture, Ranbir is seen donning a black jacket and matching beanie cap while Alia is dressed in green. Interestingly, the Shamshera star's latest hairstyle has intrigued netizens as they assume it to be from RK's upcoming project. The actor apparently resorting to beanies to not expose his new look has added to the online chatter.

Earlier, pictures and videos of Ranbir and Alia's dinner date in New York stormed the internet. In several viral pictures and videos, the couple was seen having some gala time at a restaurant and obliging fans with pictures. Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the Mumbai airport later last month as they headed for a holiday together.

READ | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chill with friends in first photo from New York vacay, netizens react