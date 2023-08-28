ALIA BHATT AND RANBIR KAPOOR CHILL WITH FRIENDS IN FIRST PHOTO FROM NEW YORK VACAY NETIZENS REACT

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have seemingly jetted off to New York to spend some quality time together. A picture of the couple posing with a few others has made its way to social media. The most recent snapshot of the duo from the US holiday has left fans of the couple excited. Alia recently received the National Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and her trip to the US with Ranbir is said to celebrate the career milestone.

On Sunday, a picture of Alia and Ranbir dining in a New York restaurant with a few others was posted on fan pages. As soon as the picture was shared, fans flocked to the comment section and showered the couple with love and affection. A social media user complimented Alia and wrote, "Glad she's wearing vibrant colors again, it suits her and she looks pretty." Another commented, "Love them." One more wrote, "Raha's mom looks so pretty."

In the picture, Alia could be seen looking pretty in a colourful sleeveless outfit and Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in a gray shirt. Ranbir recently became the target of trolls after Alia shared a video of her makeup tutorial where she revealed that her husband asked her to remove her lipstick because he loves the natural colour of her lips.

In the meantime, Alia took to her Instagram Story and posted a glimpse of the city and wrote, "This view", attaching a heart eyes emoji and red heart emoji. The Raazi actor also tagged the hotel where they are staying.

On the professional front, Alia recently received the Best Actor National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. While Ranbir recently wrapped up the shooting of the action thriller Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt step out for dinner date in Dubai, pictures viral