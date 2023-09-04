Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines once again as they enjoy a vacation in New York City. The couple was recently spotted interacting with fans as they exited a restaurant. This encounter between the stars and their admirers has been circulating on social media.

The couple, who is known for their low-key relationship, surprised fans with their outing in the Big Apple. What caught everyone's attention, even before their fan interactions, was Ranbir Kapoor's fresh new hairstyle. Fans couldn't help but notice the change and were thrilled to see the actor experimenting with his look. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, looked effortlessly stylish in an oversized black and white checkered shirt paired with black pants, epitomizing her casual yet chic fashion sense.

The video shared by Ranbir Kapoor's fan pages captured the couple leaving a restaurant in New York. As they made their way out, they were met with enthusiastic fans eager to greet them. Ranbir and Alia greeted their admirers with warm smiles and waves, showcasing their humility and appreciation for their supporters. Some fans even requested selfies, and the gracious duo happily obliged, taking time to connect with those who have been following their careers and love story.

One heartwarming moment that stood out was when Ranbir and Alia posed for a photo with a lucky fan inside the restaurant. Despite their celebrity status, they displayed down-to-earth personalities, making the fan's day unforgettable. Ranbir, sporting a grey beanie this time, and Alia, radiating charm.

On the work front, Ranbir's last film appearance was in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. However, fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming project, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's most recent release was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a film by Karan Johar in which she starred alongside Ranveer Singh. The actor also made her Hollywood debut in a project titled Heart, marking a significant milestone in her career.

