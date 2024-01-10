MERRY CHRISTMAS EARLY REVIEWS VIGNESH SHIVAN HAILS LAST 30 MINS OTHERS HAIL SLOW BURN THRILLER

Hyderabad: After screening of Tamil version of Merry Christmas, the initial reviews for the thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif have started pouring in. Early reactions hint a promising work from director Sriram Raghavan, reminiscent of his previous success with Andhadhun in 2018. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and others who had a pre-screening for Tamil version of the film shared their views for the film. The movie, set to release on January 12, promises a thrilling experience, if early voices are anything to go by.

Vignesh Shivan, on his Instagram Stories, praised the exceptional performances by Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, along with the brilliantly crafted screenplay by Sriram Raghavan, drawing parallels to Alfred Hitchcock's style. He highlighted the significant impact of the music by Pritam and the gripping last 30 minutes of the film.

Vignesh Shivan hails last 30 mins of Merry Christmas

"Absolutely awestruck by the outstanding performances from @actorvijaysethupathi & @katrinakaif in this superbly written thrilling screenplay from the genius @sriram.raghavanofficial takes us back to Alfred Hitchcock times @ipritamofficial's music is another major pillar, the last 30 mins is just tooo good! Enjoy it in theatres from Jan12th! Totally proud of you Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi! You just held it all together with effortless ease," wrote Vignesh on Instagram Stories.

Sathish Kumar M, a film trade analyst, compared Merry Christmas to a vintage thriller, noting intriguing scenes in the police station in the latter half and a climax in Sriram Raghavan's signature style. "#MerryChristmas is like a Vintage Thriller film with interesting scenes in the police station in the second half and climax with #SriramRaghavan’s style.”

Various viewers, like Delusional Amphibian described the film as a slow-burning mystery drama that gradually builds to an intense finale. They emphasized the need for patience in the initial part for the payoff in the gripping final act. Vijay Sethupathi's performance particularly stood out, capturing attention and applause.