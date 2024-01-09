Hyderabad: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati's highly anticipated film Merry Christmas will hit the silver screens in just a few days. As the release date draws near, Katrina, Vijay, and director Sriram Raghavan have been actively promoting their upcoming film. During a recent interview with a newswire, the Tiger 3 actor shared her experience in preparing for her role in Merry Christmas. Katrina shared that Sriram assigned her some 'homework' to further delve into the depths of her role.

In the interview, Katrina was asked about her approach to embodying her Merry Christmas character Maria, after predominantly portraying 'morally upright' women in her previous movies. The actor responded by highlighting that just because she hasn't played such a character in the majority of her films, doesn't imply a lack of understanding with Maria's character. She emphasized that a significant portion of it stemmed from her discussions with Sriram. When he narrated the film to her, he encouraged her to create her own backstory for the character as a part of the given homework.

In response to whether Vijay Sethupatthi was also required to create a backstory for his character, Katrina jokingly said, "I don't think he was asked to write a backstory. I think that homework was only given to me." She stated that since he was the topper in class, and already has the tag of a great artist and a great actor, he did not need the homework. Vijay Sethupathi then retorted, "Only I know the pain I go through." He elaborated on his approach, explaining that when he hears a story, he actively strives to comprehend the character's previous life, and asks a lot of questions.