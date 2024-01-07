WHY ASK US VIJAY SETHUPATHI ON HINDI LANGUAGE ROW QUERIES AT MERRY CHRISTMAS PROMOTIONS IN CHENNAI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): After concluding their promotions in Delhi, the Merry Christmas team made their way to Chennai this Sunday. The film's lead actors, including Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Kapoor, were among those present at the event held at a private hotel in Egmore, Chennai.

During the press conference, Vijay Sethupathi was asked about his perspective on the Hindi language. "Questions about Hindi are directed towards actor like Amir Khan also. It begs the question: why ask us? What purpose does it serve?" Vijay told reporters in Tamil. The actor emphasised that the stance is not against learning Hindi but against its imposition. He referenced the clear explanation provided by Palanivel Thiagarajan, the Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu, on this matter.

The National Award-winning actor also revealed how he came onboard for Merry Christmas. "It was an unexpected turn of events. Sometimes, the best things happen without us seeking them. Director Sriram Raghavan reached out to me after watching 96. I was deeply moved by his film Badlapur, which I watched at an INOX theater. I expressed my desire to collaborate, and he suggested sealing the deal on my birthday," he quipped.

Vijay expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the film and mentioned feeling comfortable working with Kaif. He reflected on the challenge of speaking Hindi, having not done so for 17 years until his time in Dubai. He also highlighted Katrina's commendable efforts in speaking the language, despite her initial difficulties. Regarding their on-screen pairing, he humorously remarked, "I can't even imagine us as a couple."

At the promotional event, Katrina shared that while Chennai feels like a second home, she likes Madurai. "Merry Christmas marks my first Tamil film. Although I've appeared in a few Telugu and Malayalam films, I believe Tamil audiences will resonate with this movie. Learning Tamil words during the shoot was quite challenging. This film was an unexpected but fantastic experience," said the actor.

Director Sriram expressed his delight in collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi, praising his exceptional performance in every scene. He recounted how after watching 96, he was determined to have Vijay in the film, and his team agreed that it would be an intriguing combination. He applauded Vijay's outstanding portrayal in the movie.