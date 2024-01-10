Hyderabad: The makers of Merry Christmas released latest song Raat Akeli Thi on Wednesday. This romantic melody delves into the peculiar sensation of feeling connected to a stranger. As the third release from the album, following the title track and Nazar Teri Toofan, Raat Akeli Thi revels in the on-screen chemistry between its leads, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The song beautifully captures the heart-fluttering moments shared by the two strangers as they draw closer on a magical Christmas eve.

Featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Raat Akeli Thi song unfolds a series of romantic moments under the night sky. Their journey together evolves through various settings, taking the audience on a captivating stroll. The song unveils a mesmerising romantic tale within the world of Merry Christmas. With Pritam's captivating music, Arijit Singh's soulful voice, and Varun Grover's poignant lyrics, the song forms a perfect fusion of romance and melody.

Merry Christmas, a thriller helmed by Sriram Raghavan, stands among the most highly anticipated Bollywood releases of 2024. The film was initially slated for a December release last year but underwent a date change. Recently, the film's creators treated audiences to a romantic track sung by Arijit Singh, offering a glimpse into the movie's musical enchantment.