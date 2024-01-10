Merry Christmas song Raat Akeli Thi: Katrina-Vijay fathom familiarity of stranger in romantic melody
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: The makers of Merry Christmas released latest song Raat Akeli Thi on Wednesday. This romantic melody delves into the peculiar sensation of feeling connected to a stranger. As the third release from the album, following the title track and Nazar Teri Toofan, Raat Akeli Thi revels in the on-screen chemistry between its leads, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The song beautifully captures the heart-fluttering moments shared by the two strangers as they draw closer on a magical Christmas eve.
Featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, Raat Akeli Thi song unfolds a series of romantic moments under the night sky. Their journey together evolves through various settings, taking the audience on a captivating stroll. The song unveils a mesmerising romantic tale within the world of Merry Christmas. With Pritam's captivating music, Arijit Singh's soulful voice, and Varun Grover's poignant lyrics, the song forms a perfect fusion of romance and melody.
Merry Christmas, a thriller helmed by Sriram Raghavan, stands among the most highly anticipated Bollywood releases of 2024. The film was initially slated for a December release last year but underwent a date change. Recently, the film's creators treated audiences to a romantic track sung by Arijit Singh, offering a glimpse into the movie's musical enchantment.
Vijay and Katrina aside, the film features a stellar cast including Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Shot in both Hindi and Tamil languages, the movie boasts unique supporting casts for each version. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand feature in the Hindi version, while Radhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie, and Shanmugaran star in the Tamil one. Merry Christmas is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.