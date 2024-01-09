Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif, fresh from a Rajasthan vacation where she celebrated the New Year with her husband Vicky Kaushal, has shared new moments from their trip. Amid promoting her film Merry Christmas, she rang in the New Year in Rajasthan with Vicky. Days later, Katrina recently unveiled snaps from her romantic escapade with Vicky, giving us a peek into their special time together.

'Making up for lost time': Katrina Kaif wraps Vicky Kaushal in tender embrace - see pics

Katrina Kaif recently revealed glimpses from her Rajasthan getaway with Vicky Kaushal, sharing the joyous moments on her WhatsApp channel on January 9. Accompanied by a heartfelt note, she expressed, "Making up for lost time (heart emoji) - some latest memories."

The first picture captured a loving moment between Katrina and Vicky, wrapped in a tender embrace, radiating warmth and affection. Vicky sported a casual black t-shirt and cap, while Katrina looked elegant in a floral dress, her arm around Vicky's shoulder, their hands intertwined over his heart.

Katrina Kaif strikes a candid pose against a desert sunset

Another image showcased Katrina in a candid pose, wearing a sweet smile as she stood in a beautiful field. A third picture featured her against a desert sunset, seated in a checkered dress, smiling with a Charlie stand visible on the table in front of her.

Katrina Kaif treated fans with unseen pictures from New Year holiday

Apart from her vacation, Katrina stars in the upcoming thriller Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. Set within a single night, the film marks her first collaboration with actor Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi version includes a strong supporting cast, featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Vinay Pathak, and Pratima Kannan.