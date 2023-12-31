WATCH KATRINA KAIF VICKY KAUSHAL WALK HAND IN HAND AS THEY HEAD FOR NEW YEAR VACATION

Hyderabad: Bollywood's one of the most favourite couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif never fail to enjoy special moments. As 2023 comes to an end and everybody awaits to welcome the new year, B-town celebs seem to be rushing one after the other to different locations. The latest to join the list of celebs spotted at the airport are Vicky and Katrina. The couple looks all ready to welcome 2023 in their own way.

The Manmarziyaan actor made an elegant entrance at the Mumbai airport early on Sunday, December 31, with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif. The couple jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate New Year's Eve, dressed elegantly for the season. With a long black coat and boots, over a white shirt and black pair of pants, Katrina looked amazing.

Vicky, meanwhile, showed off his sense of style by dressing in blue denim pants and a blue t-shirt of darker shade, accessorising with a light grey jacket and sneakers. Both opted for dark shades and strolled hand in hand as they made their way into the airport. The couple also obliged the paparazzi stationed at the airport with their pictures before their check-in.

Prior to this, the couple had posted pictures from the Christmas celebrations on social media. The duo had a wonderful time with their friends and family. Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a loved-up picture with his wifey with the caption: "Christmas is when you are here." Donning Santa hats and white t-shirts, they both exuded happiness and affection as Vicky gave a peck on Katrina's cheeks.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal gave a remarkable performance in the biographical film Sam Bahadur, showcasing his acting abilities. He also had a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan film Dunki. The actor is currently busy shooting for Chhava.