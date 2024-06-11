The Wait Is Over! Mirzapur 3 Releasing on THIS Date, Check Out Stunning Poster

Hyderabad: Excitement for Mirzapur season 3 is soaring high! Produced by Excel Entertainment, the brainchild of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, this show is one of the most eagerly anticipated offerings in the OTT realm. The anticipation has been mounting as the makers kept us waiting for the announcement of the release date.

And now, the makers revealed Mirzapur 3 release date with a sunning poster. Taking to social media, the Mirzapur makers have announced that the much-awaited series is set to premier on July 5.

Meanwhile, after dropping consecutive teasers featuring the lead actors, the makers are finally prepared to share an update on the release date of Mirzapur 3. The streaming platform has been innovating new promotional strategies for its upcoming shows. For the third season of Mirzapur, Prime Video announced the release date with a twist.

Prime Video posted a cryptic message on Instagram, featuring a quirky caricature of the beloved characters from the series. Accompanying it was a note that said, "Mirzapur S3 ki release date chuppi hai isme. Dhoond sakte ho toh dhoond lo!" (The release date of Mirzapur S3 is hidden here. Find it if you can).

Shortly after, fans of the show inundated the comment section with their guesses. While some speculated June 21, others leaned towards July 7. One user even made two guesses, citing July 21, 2024, and July 7, 2024, based on symbolism.

The latest promo shared on Instagram features Rasika Dugal, portraying the role of Beena Tripathi in the series. In the brief clip, Rasika remarks, "Yeh Mirzapur hai, idhar kucn maangenege na toh milega nahi, sab cheen ke lena padta hai, chaahe gaddi ho ya season 3 ka date. Thoda din baad miliye, aur prepared rahiye." The caption of the post read, "Maang ke leni pade ya cheen ke, date to milegi hi."

Prime Video announced season 3 of Mirzapur on March 19 in the presence of the star cast, including Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Verma, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, and Harshita Gaur, among others. The first season was released on November 16, 2018, while the second season premiered in October 2020. Meanwhile, the makers wrapped up shooting for season 3 last December.