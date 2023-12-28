MAHESH BABU SHARES THROWBACK TRAVEL PHOTO WITH WIFE NAMRATA SHIRODKAR AND KIDS

Hyderabad: South superstar Mahesh Babu, who often shares pictures with his family of four, delighted his fans with a throwback picture from a family trip. The endearing photo captures Mahesh Babu, along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their two kids, Gautham and Sitara, as they pose for a selfie while radiating their bright smiles.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the Telugu superstar dropped a family snapshot from his travel diaries. The image features Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, their son Gautham, and daughter Sitara. Accompanying the photo, the Maharshi actor penned a caption that read, "Making memories with the ones who matter most. #ThrowbackThursday #Travel."

The image encapsulates a joyous moment of familial connection, showcasing the deep bond that unites them. Not only does it provide a glimpse into the personal life of this celebrated actor, but it also shows his unwavering dedication to cherishing family moments despite his hectic schedule. The selfie serves as a gratifying reminder of the significance of family and the happiness that arises from creating enduring memories together.

Soon after the picture was shared, netizens swarmed the comment section, showering it with praise. One online user commented, "We love you now and forever MB." Another wrote, "Ghattamaneni family." A fan wrote, "You call handsome. we call Mahesh." Other users flooded the post with red heart emojis, showcasing their affection.

Turning our attention to Mahesh Babu's professional endeavours, he is all set to grace the big screens in the highly anticipated movie, Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The flick also features Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles. This action-packed drama is scheduled for release next year on January 12.