GUNTUR KAARAM SONG OH MY BABY SECOND SINGLE FROM MAHESH BABU SREELEELA STARRER OUT NOW

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is ready to enthrall audiences with his Sankranthi release, Guntur Kaaram. This highly-anticipated movie has garnered significant attention right from the word go. Adding to the excitement surrounding the film, the makers unveiled the second single titled Oh My Baby from Guntur Kaaram on December 13. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie also stars Sreeleela and Meenaakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

The mesmerizing song is composed by S Thaman and features an enchanting melody that is bound to capture your heart. Crooned by Shilpa Rao and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, Oh My Baby showcases the musical brilliance of the team.

Previously, the makers released the first single titled Dum Masala, which quickly went viral upon its release. This high-energy track, also composed by Thaman, features vocals by Thaman himself and Sanjith Hegde. Ramajogayya Sastry wrote the lyrics, while the film's director, Trivikram Srinivas, added a spicy rap verse to the song.