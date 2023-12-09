Hyderabad: Makers of the highly anticipated Telugu film Guntur Kaaram, starring superstar Mahesh Babu, have unveiled exciting details about their second single, titled Oh My Baby. Building on the overwhelming response to the film's first single, Dum Masala, the announcement of Oh My Baby has garnered much anticipation among fans.

Taking to social media on Saturday, the team revealed that the second single will be released on December 13, 2023, with a promo to be unveiled on December 11. Additionally, they dropped a charming new poster featuring the film's female lead, Sreeleela, sweetly planting a kiss on Mahesh Babu's cheek. Sharing the post, the makers wrote in the caption, "A blistering coffee with a blissful melody. Swing to the most romantic number #OhMyBaby. #GunturKaaram 2nd Single ~ Promo out on 11th Dec at 04:05 pm, full song out on Dec 13th!"

Featuring the talented trio Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles, Guntur Kaaram is already making waves in the Telugu film industry with its captivating plot and dynamic cast. The upcoming single Oh My Baby promises to be a romantic number that seamlessly complements the film's vibrant storytelling.

Renowned music composer Thaman S, known for his catchy and emotionally resonant tunes, ensures that Oh My Baby will be a delightful auditory experience for the audience. With the promo set to release on December 11 at 04:05 pm, followed by the full song on December 13, fans eagerly await the enchanting and rhythmic journey that lies ahead.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to hit theaters on January 12, 2024. With its thrilling action and captivating music, this movie is poised to leave a lasting impression on the Telugu film industry.