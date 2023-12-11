Hyderabad: A new promo video introducing the second single, Oh My Baby, has been unveiled by the makers of the highly anticipated Telugu film Guntur Kaaram, which features superstar Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The first track from the movie, titled Dum Masala, was released earlier and swiftly achieved success, amassing over 30 million views on YouTube. Sung by the talented Thaman S and Sanjith Hegde, the song struck a chord with the audience, intensifying the excitement surrounding the film.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, superstar Mahesh Babu treated his fans to a glimpse of the second track Oh My Baby from his forthcoming action drama. Sharing the promo, the actor wrote in the caption, "Feeling the vibe! #OhMyBaby promo out now!" Reacting to the promo, a fan commented, "It will be Block buster song."

Alongside Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, Guntur Kaaram also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Mahesh Achanta, Mukesh Rishi, and Raghu Babu among others in significant roles. The movie has already been creating waves in the Telugu film industry thanks to its captivating storyline and dynamic cast. Serving as a perfect complement to the film's vibrant narrative, the upcoming romantic single, Oh My Baby, will surely delight the audience.

Music composer Thaman S, renowned for his catchy and emotionally deep melodies, has crafted an auditory treat for the listeners. The complete track will be unveiled on December 13, and fans eagerly anticipate the enchanting and rhythmic journey it promises. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram is set to hit silver screens on January 12, 2024. The film is destined to make a lasting impact on the Telugu film industry with its thrilling action sequences and mesmerizing music.