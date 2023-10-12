KARTIK AARYAN DROPS THE MOST MEMORABLE SHOT OF HIS ACTING CAREER THANKS CHANDU CHAMPION DIRECTOR FOR OPPORTUNITY

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan began his career with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and has since gone on to become one of Bollywood's most popular actors. One of his most anticipated films is Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, in which he portrays the protagonist. Recently, the actor shared a still from the film's 8-minute single-take war sequence, expressing immense gratitude for the scene.